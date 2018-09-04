US picks team without Isner for Davis Cup semi vs Croatia

Open
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. will be without its top player when the team visits Croatia in the Davis Cup semifinals.

John Isner is playing in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Tuesday and won’t travel with the Americans next week because his wife is due to give this month.

Captain Jim Courier announced he’ll bring Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, Steve Johnson, Mike Bryan and rookie Frances Tiafoe to the Sept. 14-16 matches in Zadar.

Bryan is returning to Davis Cup competition after he and brother Bob retired from the event in 2016. Mike Bryan has been teaming with Sock since his twin brother injured his hip, and together they won the Wimbledon title.

The 20-year-old Tiafoe is the youngest player nominated to a U.S. Davis Cup team since Ryan Harrison was 17 in 2010.

