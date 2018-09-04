The Latest: Kelly says he didn’t call Trump an idiot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and a new book by journalist Bob Woodward (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

White House chief of staff John Kelly is denying an account in journalist Bob Woodward’s new book that he called Trump an “idiot.”

Kelly says, “The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true.”

In a separate statement, the White House is dismissing the book as “nothing more than fabricated stories.”

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says in a statement: “This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad.”

She adds that President Donald Trump’s accomplishments don’t get enough coverage in the press, saying “Democrats and their allies in the media understand the president’s policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 – not even close.”

__

12:28 p.m.

An upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward says President Donald Trump’s chief of staff privately called him an “idiot” and presidential aides plucked sensitive documents off Trump’s desk and thought he was often unaware of foreign policy basics.

Those are some of the explosive anecdotes in Woodward’s book on Trump’s first 18 months in office. The Washington Post on Tuesday published details from “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

Woodward quotes an exasperated Chief of Staff John Kelly doubting Trump’s mental faculties, declaring during one meeting, “We’re in Crazytown.”

Trump’s former lawyer in the Russia probe, John Dowd, is also said to have doubted Trump’s ability to avoid perjuring himself should he sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.