Open
Close
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Entertainment News » Steve Bannon still expected to speak at Economist festival

Steve Bannon still expected to speak at Economist festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon’s invitation to speak at a festival hosted by The Economist is still on.

The magazine announced Tuesday that Bannon would be speaking, as scheduled, during The Economist’s “Open Future” gathering later this month. He will be interviewed in New York by Editor-In-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes.

Beddoes said in a statement that Bannon’s far right viewpoint was “antithetical to the liberal values” of The Economist. But Beddoes added that she thought a free exchange of ideas was more important.

On Monday, New Yorker Editor David Remnick withdrew an invitation for Bannon to speak at the magazine’s festival next month after facing widespread criticism.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.