BIG 3: Gordon’s Landfall, Nike Boycott & Waino Makes Return

1. Tropical Storm Gordon is set to make landfall along the Gulf Coast today.

Parts of the Gulf Coast could get up to eight inches of rain through Thursday. https://t.co/gg2GCwpK5Q #Gordon — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 4, 2018

2. Nike is taking some heat after using Colin Kapernick as a spokesperson for their “Just Do It”

campaign.

Nike stock falls following Kaepernick's new deal https://t.co/yyZ7iMFFDv pic.twitter.com/HJYcy4M0mU — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 4, 2018

3. Waino will return to the rotation after an elbow injury in May!

Adam Wainwright will return to the Cards rotation on Sept. 10 https://t.co/4SQeBcXgvF pic.twitter.com/hnmlo4mbDy — KSDK News (@ksdknews) September 4, 2018