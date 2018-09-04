Open
Close
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: Gordon’s Landfall, Nike Boycott & Waino Makes Return

BIG 3: Gordon’s Landfall, Nike Boycott & Waino Makes Return

1. Tropical Storm Gordon is set to make landfall along the Gulf Coast today.

2. Nike is taking some heat after using Colin Kapernick as a spokesperson for their “Just Do It”
campaign.

3. Waino will return to the rotation after an elbow injury in May!

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.