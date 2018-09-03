AP Top International News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Open
Monday, September 3, 2018
German authorities take aim at far-right party’s youth wing

Iran FM says ‘terrorists must be purged’ from Syria’s Idlib

Myanmar court sentences Reuters reporters to 7 years in jail

Group: US, Russia block consensus at ‘killer robots’ meeting

After Rio museum fire, questions about cause, what survived

As MeToo unnerves China, a student fights to tell her story

Suspect in stabbing of Americans believes Dutch insult Islam

Burned National Museum in Rio had relics from around world

Pope’s remedy to those seeking scandal: prayer and silence

Mexican president blames state, local police for crime surge

