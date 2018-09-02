Pentagon decides not to release $300M in aid to Pakistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it’s taken final steps to cancel $300 million in planned aid to Pakistan.

The move, taken earlier this summer, reflects Trump administration dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s commitment to assisting the U.S. strategy for pressuring the Taliban, whose leaders use Pakistan as a sanctuary.

Pentagon officials said a request was submitted to Congress earlier this summer for authorization to use the $300 million for other purposes. The request has not yet been approved.

The Pentagon announced in January that it was suspending aid, known as coalition support funds, to Pakistan but did not take final steps on the $300 million until this summer.