Open
Close
Sunday, September 2, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Serena Williams hits 18 aces in US Open win; Isner into QF

No. 25 LSU off and running with 33-17 win over No. 8 Miami

Kemp, Dodgers rally again, beat Arizona 3-2 to stay in 1st

Brad Keselowski’s late move in the pits wins Southern 500

Springer, Astros beat Angels 4-2 in Ohtani’s pitching return

Mack looks forward to new start with Bears after big trade

Gruden explains Raiders’ decision to trade Khalil Mack

Ancer takes 1-shot lead over DeChambeau at TPC Boston

Eagles’ Carson Wentz still not medically cleared for contact

Broncos cut ties with 2016 first-round pick QB Lynch

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.