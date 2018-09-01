The Latest: Teenager Vondrousova upsets Bertens at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The youngest player left in the women’s field is through to the fourth round.

Marketa Vondrousova upset No. 13 seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (1) in the first match completed Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 19-year-old Vondrousova was one of two teenagers to reach the third round, along with American Sofia Kenin. Kenin was knocked out Friday by No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova.

Vondrousova was one of six Czechs, including Pliskova, to reach the third round. She could meet another, Katerina Siniakova, in the round of 16. Siniakova played Lesia Tsurenko later Saturday.

___

11:50 a.m.

Roger Federer’s matches against Nick Kyrgios have been as close as can be.

So the five-time U.S. Open champion could be tested in trying to reach the fourth round when he meets Kyrgios for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament.

The No. 2 seed has played the No. 30 seed three times on tour, all decided by a third-set tiebreaker. Federer won twice, including a victory this year in a Wimbledon tuneup.

Kyrgios’ second-round win at the Open caused a stir. The chair umpire left his seat to talk with the Australian, who was putting forth little effort while dropping the first set and falling behind 3-0 in the second. Federer was among those critical of the umpire’s conduct.

Federer is one of five seeded men in the top 10 playing Saturday. The others are No. 4 Alexander Zverev, No. 6 Novak Djokovic, No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 10 David Goffin.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and 2018 runner-up Madison Keys are on the women’s schedule, along with 2006 U.S. Open titlist Maria Sharapova facing 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports