Boston Tee Party: Hatton, Rose lead all-England leaderboard

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton one-putted six consecutive greens on his way to an 8-under 63 to share the early lead with Justin Rose in the Dell Technologies Championship.

The early half of the second round Saturday had an English look to it.

Along with Hatton and Rose (67) tied for the lead at 10-under 132, Tommy Fleetwood had a 65 and was two shots behind.

Hatton is getting a lot of mileage from a putter he bought last week at a golf store in New Jersey. It was his money, anyway. He sent his caddie to the store after the equipment trucks had left the tournament, and then he shot 65 with the new club. He was even better at the TPC Boston.

Tiger Woods was among those playing in the afternoon.