Aretha’s lack of a will could make things rocky for heirs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aretha Franklin was so hard-nosed in her business dealings that she demanded to be paid in cash before performing. Her heirs won’t have it so simple.

Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will.

As her family members move on from Friday’s funeral in Detroit, they’re left with the potentially tall task of finding out how many millions she was worth, and divvying it up.

Under Michigan law, Franklin’s four sons will inherit equal shares of their mother’s wealth, but it could take years to even determine how much that is.

Franklin wrote a few of her most classic songs, including “Think,” and earned money from them, but got next to nothing for many of her biggest hits, including “Respect.”