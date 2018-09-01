Open
Close
Saturday, September 1, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

Raiders send star pass rusher Mack to Bears in massive trade

Green-out: No. 12 Notre Dame beats No. 14 Michigan 24-17

Tagovailoa shines, No. 1 Alabama routs Louisville 51-14

No. 10 Nittany Lions edge Appalachian State 45-38 in OT

Dodgers beat D’Backs 3-2 on HR, tie Arizona atop NL West

RG3 hangs on in Baltimore, McCarron dealt to Oakland

Federer’s ‘unreal’ shot at US Open; 10 of top 13 women out

Simpson’s late eagle gives him lead at TPC Boston

Weather woes hit college football, stadiums cleared

Umpire confiscates Phillies pitcher’s cheat sheet

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.