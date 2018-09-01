Open
AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy

Trump visits golf course while Washington mourns McCain

McCain Notebook: Tributes, memories, tears, civility lessons

High court pick Kavanaugh and his carefully constructed life

Trump: Canada ‘will be out’ of trade deal unless it’s ‘fair’

Text of Meghan McCain’s remarks at father’s service

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor out with 2 new books

Trump says North Carolina redistricting ruling ‘unfair’

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain

Trump administration withholds 100K Kavanaugh pages

