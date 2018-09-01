Air safety warnings around key African hub during strike

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Air traffic officials in East Africa are warning of risky conditions for flights in the region around Ethiopia’s international airport after air traffic controllers there went on strike.

Addis Ababa is home to state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, which calls itself Africa’s largest carrier. The city is a diplomatic hub as the African Union headquarters.

A Kenya Air Traffic Controllers’ Association official confirms that “issues of concern have been raised by professionals in the industry. We have raised those issues.”

An International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations safety bulletin says air controllers indicate that aircraft are entering the adjacent Nairobi and Khartoum airspaces “in an uncoordinated manner.” It says aircraft may not be receiving appropriate instructions.

Ethiopia’s civil aviation chief calls the allegations false and made in support of striking colleagues.