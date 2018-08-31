US Open: ’17 champs Nadal, Stephens, plus all-Williams match

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens are on the schedule for the third round at Flushing Meadows.

The No. 3-seeded Stephens begins the day session in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday by facing former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion and two-time finalist in New York.

That will be followed by the top-ranked Nadal’s match against No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia.

The highlight of the night session in the main arena is the 30th tour-level matchup between Serena and Venus Williams. This is the earliest the sisters have played each other at a Grand Slam tournament since Venus beat Serena in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open, their first matchup as pros.

___

