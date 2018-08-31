Trump plans to help one-time rival Cruz in Texas campaign

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll ride to the rescue of one-time bitter rival Sen. Ted Cruz this fall. That’s the strongest indication yet that the Texas conservative firebrand is getting nervous about his challenger, a liberal darling with a growing national profile.

Trump tweeted Friday that he will headline “a major rally” for Cruz in October and is “picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.” He added, “Ted has my complete and total Endorsement (sic),” and called Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke “a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!”

It’s a dramatic shift from the tense rivalry the two had during the 2016 campaign.