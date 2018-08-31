Poland asks to see US documents on deported ex-Nazi guard

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A prosecutor says Poland has asked the U.S. to share all the documents gathered on a deported former Nazi concentration camp guard in the hope they may provide grounds for charging the 95-year-old with World War II-era crimes.

Jakiw Palij, an ethnic Ukrainian, was deported to Germany on Aug. 21 for having lied and concealed his Nazi wartime past to enter the U.S. after the war. He was stripped of his citizenship in 2003.

Palij is of interest to Poland, which is investigating the Trawniki concentration camp in German-occupied Poland where he trained and served as a guard in 1943.

Prosecutor Jacek Nowakowski said Friday that documents gathered in the U.S. case could provide information that could lead to charges against Palij and for seeking his extradition.