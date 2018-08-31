Open
Nicaragua to expel UN team after critical report

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is expelling a United Nations human rights team two days after it published a critical report blaming the government for violent repression of opposition protests.

A U.N. human rights official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation said the team was told to leave the country. The official says the U.N. Security Council will discuss the situation in Nicaragua on Sept. 5.

The report released Wednesday by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights described repression that stretched from the streets to courtrooms where some protesters face terrorism charges.

The government responded that the report was biased and did not consider that the government response occurred in the context of what it alleges was a failed coup attempt.

