AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Friday, August 31, 2018
AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had ‘Trump over a barrel’

McCain salute: One of nation’s ‘bravest souls’ in war, peace

US ends funding of UN agency for Palestinian refugees

DeVos: No plans to take action on funding to arm teachers

The Latest: Thousands line up to pay tribute to McCain

Kavanaugh’s civil rights views studied ahead of confirmation

Trump administration withholds 100K Kavanaugh pages

Trump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling ‘unfair’

Trump to stump for one-time rival Cruz in Texas in October

Sex abuse claims raise pressure to reunite migrant families

