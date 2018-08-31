AP Top Entertainment News at 12:07 a.m. EDT
2018-08-31
At Franklin’s funeral, a call for respect for black America
President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
The Latest: Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Grande
Old-school eulogy at Aretha Franklin funeral ignites wrath
McCain, Franklin tributes show 2 Americas and cultures
Actress in ‘ER,’ ‘Stand and Deliver’ fatally shot by police
Armstrong sons, filmmaker defend moon landing in ‘First Man’
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy
McCain, Franklin services challenge TV networks
Rep. Maxine Waters gives Wakanda salute at Franklin funeral