Open
Close
Friday, August 31, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top Entertainment News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

At Franklin’s funeral, a call for respect for black America

President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul

The Latest: Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Grande

Old-school eulogy at Aretha Franklin funeral ignites wrath

McCain, Franklin tributes show 2 Americas and cultures

Actress in ‘ER,’ ‘Stand and Deliver’ fatally shot by police

Armstrong sons, filmmaker defend moon landing in ‘First Man’

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy

McCain, Franklin services challenge TV networks

Rep. Maxine Waters gives Wakanda salute at Franklin funeral

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.