A $9,000 Coat Is Seven Coats Stacked On Top Of Each Other.. Literally

for just $9000, you can steal my 7 year old cousin's look https://t.co/vevJDvpCzW — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) August 29, 2018

This Twitter caption says it all. Don’t get me wrong, seven layers of some things can be good.. bean dips, burrito’s, nachos, all of which you can get at Taco Bell most of the time, but coats? Debatable. But that’s fashion nowadays. Take things that don’t necessarily go together, throw them on, and wear them as art/fashion. Then slap a $9,000 price tag on that baby.

The fashion company Balenciaga just came out with a new coat that’s, literally, a seven-layer coat. They clearly just stacked seven different types of coats on top of each other, including a flannel one, a parka, a hoodie, and whatever else they could find. The parka is available for preorder now or, you can just go with everyone else’s advice and dress like Joey from Friends waaaay cheaper. To each his own. Let us know what you think of Belenciaga’s new parka at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

