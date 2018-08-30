Open
John Dean of Nixon fame to testify at Kavanaugh hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has added former Solicitor General Theodore Olson and former White House counsel John Dean to the list of witnesses who will testify next week in the confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court.

Olson served as solicitor general in the George W. Bush administration. He’s considered a Republican legal star, but some Democrats remember him as the lawyer who helped stop Al Gore’s recount.

Dean ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and helped bring down the Nixon presidency, though he served a prison term for obstruction of justice. He has been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump and is listed as a Democratic witness.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and attorney Lisa Blatt will introduce Kavanaugh.

