Congo rebel on trial at ICC denies involvement in atrocities

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A rebel militia leader known as “The Terminator” has denied involvement in atrocities in Congo as his three-year trial at the International Criminal Court ends and judges begin considering their verdicts.

Bosco Ntaganda told judges on Thursday that “I am a revolutionary but I am not a criminal.”

Ntaganda faces 18 charges including murder, rape, pillage and using child soldiers in 2002-2003 during an ethnic conflict in the mineral-rich Ituri region of Congo.

Prosecutors urged judges to convict him on all charges, while Ntaganda’s attorneys challenged the reliability of many defense witnesses and said judges should acquit him.

Ntaganda was first indicted in 2006. For years he was a symbol of impunity in Africa, once serving as a general in Congo’s army before turning himself in in 2013.