Alec Baldwin to speak at New Hampshire Democrats’ dinner

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Alec Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraising dinner.

The actor, who won an Emmy last year for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” will speak at the Oct. 14 Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner in Manchester.

Baldwin says he is working to help Democrats win elections across the country. He recently appeared in a video calling for citizens to support and for Congress to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 election.

The New Hampshire dinner is an annual event with a new name. In 2016, the party switched the name from the Jefferson-Jackson dinner to the Kennedy-Clinton dinner.