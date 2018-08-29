Guillermo del Toro passionately pushes for gender equality

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Guillermo del Toro says a push for gender equality in Hollywood “is beyond a gesture, it’s a need.”

The Mexican director was speaking Wednesday at the Venice International Film Festival, where he is head of this year’s jury. In a passionate speech during the jury press conference, de Toro said: “The goal has to be clear and has to remain to be 50/50 by 2020.”

He adds: “It’s a real problem we have in the culture in general. Many of the voices that should be heard, need to be heard.”

This year’s jury consists of five women and four men in an effort to readdress the imbalance that has occurred in previous years.