Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Greek ferry fire sends smoke billowing, but all aboard safe

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say 875 passengers have safely disembarked from a ferry after a fire broke out as it sailed from the island of Crete to the mainland.

The fire on the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry started in the parking bay and was put out after activating an automatic extinguishing mechanism. It still left smoke billowing out of the ship for several hours before it reached the Port of Piraeus, near Athens.

The Merchant Marine Ministry and Greek ferry operator ANEK said all 141 crew members on board were also all unharmed.

