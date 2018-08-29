Black candidates win primaries for governor in 3 states

With Andrew Gillum’s upset victory in Florida, black candidates have won the Democratic nomination for governor in three states this year.

Their rise is being attributed to voter backlash against President Donald Trump.

Gillum, Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland were all aided by strong turnout, especially among black voters.

Adianne Shropshire, executive director of Black PAC, says voters see Trump and the Republican Party as representing “bigotry, fear and racism.”

All three candidates are considered longshots. Voters have elected just two black governors in U.S. history — in 2006 in Massachusetts and 1989 in Virginia.