Wednesday, August 29, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT
2018-08-29
Trump’s top White House lawyer is leaving this fall
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
McCain’s 106-year-old mom to attend his Washington services
US lawmakers urge sanctioning China officials over crackdown
Hackers? No, human error plagues Arizona primary voting
Trump says Korea military drills could be restarted
Black candidates win primaries for governor in 3 states
EPA rethinking air pollution rule for power plants
Pro-education movement ousts 6 more Oklahoma GOP legislators
Florida governor’s race turns ugly in aftermath of primary