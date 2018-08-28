The Latest: Google: Search results aren’t politically biased

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s complaints about tech companies (all times local):

Responding to President Donald Trump, Google says its search is not used to set a political agenda and the results are not biased toward any political ideology.

Google said Tuesday that when users search for content, “our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds.”

The Mountain View, California-based tech company says it makes “hundreds of improvements” to its algorithms every year to ensure “high-quality content” is returned in response to users’ queries.

Adds Google: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

On Twitter on Tuesday, Trump accused Google — without evidence — of “suppressing” conservative voices and “hiding information” and good news.

President Donald Trump is tweeting fresh complaints that tech companies are “suppressing” conservative voices and “hiding information” and good news. He cites no evidence for the claim, which echoes both his own attacks on the press and a conservative talking point.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that “This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

His top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, tells reporters that the White House is “taking a look” at whether Google searches should be subject to some regulation.

Trump has made similar complaints in the past, but on Tuesday he specifically targeted Google. Trump complained in a pre-dawn tweet that a search for “Trump News” on Google “shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED.”

President Donald Trump is promising to address what he says is the “very serious situation” of social media companies “suppressing” conservative voices and “hiding information” and good news.

Trump has made similar complaints recently, but he targeted Google on Tuesday. Trump said in a pre-dawn tweet that included a typo that a search for “Trump News” on Google “shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.”

He adds, “Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?”

Trump also claimed without evidence that 96 percent of the “Trump News” search results are from “National Left-Wing Media.”

He says this “very serious situation-will be addressed!”

Mountain View, California-based Google had no immediate comment.