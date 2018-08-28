Judge delays opening statements in 2nd Manafort trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge in Paul Manafort’s criminal case in Washington is giving the former Trump campaign chairman’s defense team more time to prepare for trial.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says jury selection in Manafort’s trial on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent will begin as scheduled on Sept. 17, but she’s delaying opening statements until the following week.

Jackson made the ruling Tuesday after Manafort’s attorneys argued that they needed more time to sort through the more than 1,000 pieces of evidence the government intends to introduce at trial related to his Ukrainian lobbying and political consulting work.

The trial will come about a month after a jury in Virginia convicted Manafort on eight felony counts and deadlocked on 10 others.