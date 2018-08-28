Bad week for Trump, good week for Maddow

NEW YORK (AP) — If it’s a lousy week for President Donald Trump, it’s usually a good week for Rachel Maddow.

MSNBC’s marquee personality took advantage of a busy week of bad news for the president, led by former lawyer Michael Cohen’s plea deal and former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s conviction on corruption charges.

She had the top-rated show on cable television on Tuesday with 3.89 million viewers. Maddow beat the usual cable ratings leader, Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, for the week.

MSNBC spread the joy around the day. The Nielsen company said MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” had its most-watched week ever.