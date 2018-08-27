Court mulls jail for Bavarian officials over air pollution

BERLIN (AP) — A German newspaper reports judges are considering jailing senior Bavarian officials for failing to take action against air pollution in Munich, home to automaker BMW.

Daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Monday that the south German state’s administrative court believes jailing officials may be the most effective way of forcing the Bavarian government to enforce emissions cutting measures.

Munich topped the ranks of 65 German cities that exceeded levels of harmful particles last year. Bavarian officials have refused to impose measures in the state capital — such as limited bans on driving diesel vehicles — despite heavy fines.

According to the report, Bavarian judges want to seek legal guidance from the European Court of Justice on whether jailing officials including state Environment Minister Marcel Huber and Governor Markus Soeder would be permissible.