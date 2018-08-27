BIG 3: Video Game Shooting, PSL Returns & MS Cyclist

1. The shooting took place at the Jacksonville Landing waterfront shopping and dining complex yesterday. Three people were killed and eleven injured.

Police search for motive in Florida mass shooting https://t.co/KmC6ZposaA pic.twitter.com/b8iJkaBAcR — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 27, 2018

2. Pumpkin Spice Latte returns TOMORROW.

Get ready for fall: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns Tuesday. https://t.co/YjXoSMSeJh pic.twitter.com/VXLPMZtNLw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 27, 2018

3. A St. Louis cyclist bikes for MS!

