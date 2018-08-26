Talk of the Town – 911 Vision Foundation and Americorps



911 Vision Foundation provides no-cost Lasik eye surgery for first responders — firefighters, police officers and emergency medical service personnel (EMS). Reducing or eliminating first responders’ needs for contact lenses or eye glasses enables them to better, and more safely, perform their life-saving duties for every man, woman, and child they protect and serve in the St. Louis Region.

AmeriCorps St. Louis protects people and places through service to our local, state, and national community in emergency response and environmental conservation. We focus our service on vulnerable populations, striving to address needs of those least served, last served, and never served.

