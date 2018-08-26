McCain services set for Phoenix, Washington and Annapolis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s service to his country began at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and will end there in a cemetery overlooking Maryland’s Severn River.

A private burial service next Sunday will conclude nearly a week of events honoring the Arizona Republican, who died of brain cancer Saturday at 81.

Plans call for McCain to lie in state Wednesday in the Arizona State Capitol on what would have been his 82nd birthday. A funeral will be conducted Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church with former Vice President Joe Biden speaking.

In Washington, McCain will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda. On Saturday, a funeral will be conducted at Washington National Cathedral.

A private funeral is planned for Sunday afternoon at the Naval Academy Chapel.