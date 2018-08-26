Bowles has idea who Jets’ QB will be _ but he’s not saying

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles says he has a good idea who his starting quarterback will be this season, but won’t divulge who he’s leaning toward.

From all indications, rookie Sam Darnold will be under center when the Jets open the regular season at Detroit on Sept. 10.

The No. 3 overall draft pick has started New York’s past two preseason games and appears to be the front-runner in the competition that includes incumbent Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.

Darnold has been solid this summer, impressing coaches and teammates with his decision-making and ability to quickly digest the playbook.

Bowles says Sunday that he wants to meet with his coaches over the next several days and might announce who the starter will be next week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL