Earthquakes in western Iran kill 2, injure 241

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Three earthquakes, included one at magnitude 6, have struck western Iran, with state media reporting at least two people killed and 241 injured.

The U.S. Geological Survey says two other earthquakes, measuring 4.4 and 4.2 magnitude, struck early Sunday near the city of Javanrud in Iran’s Kermanshah province.

State TV reported the toll, citing Reza Mahmoudian, a governorate official. The state-run IRNA news agency says one of the two killed was a 70-year-old man who died of a heart attack during the earthquakes.

Iran is prone to earthquakes. Last November, a major 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the same region, killing over 530 people and injuring thousands.