AP Top U.S. News at 12:57 a.m. EDT
2018-08-25
Presidents, lawmakers laud McCain for devotion to country
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain dies at 81
The Latest: Presidents, lawmakers laud McCain as patriot
Hawaii emerges from threat as storm veers away from islands
Social justice movement veterans help Poor People’s Campaign
‘Private’ mess: Musk’s credibility goes from bad to worse
Houston-area voters overwhelmingly back flood-control bond
7 arrested in protest over torn-down Confederate statue
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ draws immigrant parents to the movies
Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses