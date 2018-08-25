Saturday, August 25, 2018
AP Top International News at 12:07 a.m. EDT
2018-08-25
3 earthquakes strike western Iran; 1 killed, 100 injured
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
The Latest: Pope gets lukewarm reception in Ireland
Australian PM starts work as anger over party vote simmers
Congo: 2 who received experimental Ebola treatment recover
Volunteers re-enact World War I encampment in Verdun, France
Zimbabwe opposition rejects ruling and ‘false’ inauguration
Colombians vote on anti-corruption referendum
A year after fleeing Myanmar, Rohingya demand justice
Tourist bus crashes in Bulgaria; 16 reported killed