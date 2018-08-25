AP Top International News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Open
3 earthquakes strike western Iran; 1 killed, 100 injured

Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims

The Latest: Pope gets lukewarm reception in Ireland

Australian PM starts work as anger over party vote simmers

Congo: 2 who received experimental Ebola treatment recover

Volunteers re-enact World War I encampment in Verdun, France

Zimbabwe opposition rejects ruling and ‘false’ inauguration

Colombians vote on anti-corruption referendum

A year after fleeing Myanmar, Rohingya demand justice

Tourist bus crashes in Bulgaria; 16 reported killed

