Once-powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm

HONOLULU (AP) — A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical storm.

But meteorologists are warning heavy rains could still wallop the islands with flash flooding and landslides.

Lane dumped nearly 3 feet of rain on parts of the Big Island of Hawaii over the past two days, forcing residents to flee their flooded homes in waist-high water.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Friday that people need to be vigilant and not let their guard down. But he says the good news is Lane got weak and fell apart.

Upper-level winds known as shear swiftly tore Lane apart south of Honolulu.

The National Weather Service says Lane has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 mph) as it slowly heads west.