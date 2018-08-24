Martinez sets MLS single-season scoring record, Atlanta wins

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez broke the MLS season goal record with his 28th, giving Atlanta United the lead in the 74th minute in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Friday night.

Martinez broke a tie for the record with Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Martinez has scored in nine straight matches, tied for the longest streak in league history, and the 25-year-old Venezuelan star still has eight games remaining the regular season.

Atlanta (16-4-6) extended its undefeated stretch to seven games to remain atop the Supporters’ Shield race. Orlando (7-16-2) had its winless run extended to six matches — including five losses.

Martinez made it 2-1, running past the defense for a through ball, cutting back his defender and chipping it over Joe Bendik. Martinez briefly looked back at Bendik before taking off his jersey and celebrating with teammates at the corner flag.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez opened the scoring in the 21st minute for Atlanta by knocking in a rebound from a free kick. Scott Sutter tied it at 1 in the 39th for Orlando by sending home Will Johnson’s back-heel pass.