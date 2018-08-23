2 killed, 1 injured in train collision in Bosnia

JABLANICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Two freight trains collided head-on in southern Bosnia early Thursday, killing two people and seriously injuring one more.

Police said the crash occurred at the train station in the town of Jablanica.

Bosnian media said a fourth person, an engine driver, was unhurt after jumping from one of the trains moments before the collision.

The trains, one packed with cargo and one empty, were traveling to and from the Adriatic Sea port of Ploce.

Photos from the scene show both engines came off the tracks during the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Bosnian media said that one train went through a red light.