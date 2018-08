Over the weekend Thomas Rhett had some time to kill. After all, he’s seen his share of rain delays, this one came during Kenny’s Trip Around The Sun Tour in which he’s a supporting act. His wife, Lauren, knew exactly what to do with the time and put on the boxing gloves and went to town on his abs. We gotta say, she has some pretty quick hands.

Rhett posted the video with the caption “The lady can hit.”

The lady can hit @laur_akins A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

@iamholleman