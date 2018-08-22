Report: Trump administration needs to step up on ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional watchdog says the Trump administration needs to step up its management of sign-up seasons for former President Barack Obama’s health care law after mixed results last year amid a failed GOP drive to repeal it.

The report due out Thursday will add to Democrats’ election-year claims that the administration “sabotaged” the health law.

But the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office report is nuanced.

It finds problems with consumer counseling and advertising and recommends the administration set enrollment targets, but it also credits administration actions that helped people sign up, such as a more reliable website and reduced call center wait times.

A copy of the report was provided to The Associated Press.

The administration said in a statement that the 2018 enrollment season was cost-effective and successful for consumers.