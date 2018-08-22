Open
Close
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: VMA’s Lowest Ratings, New iPhone X & Cards 2019 Schedule

BIG 3: VMA’s Lowest Ratings, New iPhone X & Cards 2019 Schedule

1. Ouch! The VMA’s saw the lowest ratings in the history of the show on Monday night.

2. The New iPhone X series is expected to be released at the Apple keynote on September 12th!

3. The 2019 Cardinals schedule is out! Looks like Pujols will make a return to STL.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.