Separated Korean families have 2nd day of emotional reunions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An elderly South Korean man feeds his silver-haired North Korean sister a snack bar, while a 75-year-old South Korean woman hugs her North Korean brother and says “I love you.”

Hundreds of Korean families separated by war were reunited for a second day of reunions at the North’s Diamond Mountain on Tuesday. They hadn’t seen each other since being divided during the chaos of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Tuesday’s meeting was less emotional than Monday’s, during which many families wept and asked each other about their post-war lives in a rush of words.

They were to part again on Wednesday and will not likely be allowed to meet again. A second round of family reunions will be held from Friday to Sunday at the same site.