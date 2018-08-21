Peter Jackson’s WWI film to premiere at London Film Festival

LONDON (AP) — “The Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson’s new film — a documentary that transforms grainy footage from World War I into color — has a title and a world premiere date at the London Film Festival in October.

The festival said Tuesday that “They Shall Not Grow Old” will be screened in London and at cinemas across Britain on Oct. 16, less than a month before the centenary of the war’s end.

The Academy Award-winning director restored film from the Imperial War Museum using cutting-edge digital technology and hand coloring, pairing it with archive audio recollections from veterans of the conflict.

Jackson says he wanted “wanted to reach through the fog of time and pull these men into the modern world, so they can regain their humanity once more.”