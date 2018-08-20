Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed to identify ‘unknowns’ dies

HONOLULU (AP) — A Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed to identify buried unknown remains from the 1941 attack has died. He was 97.

Ray Emory lived through the early morning Japanese aerial bombing but never forgot those who didn’t. He spent the past few decades doggedly pushing for those unknown buried remains to be dug up, identified and returned to their families.

A spokesman for Navy Region Hawaii says according to family members, Emory died Monday in a hospital in Boise, Idaho.

He recently moved to Boise to live with his son.

Before moving, he visited Pearl Harbor one last time in June. More than 500 sailors stood side-by-side on ships and piers to surprise him. They greeted him with salutes and cheers.