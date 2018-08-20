Melania Trump planning solo international swing to Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is planning her first big solo international swing with a trip to Africa in October.

The first lady tells The Associated Press in a statement Monday that she’s looking forward to learning about issues children on the continent face. She leads a U.S.-based effort focused on child well-being.

It will be her first visit ever to Africa. She plans to travel without President Donald Trump, who was roundly criticized earlier this year after his private comment about “shithole countries” in Africa was leaked to journalists.

The first lady’s only other solo international trip came last September, when she flew to Toronto for a day to join Britain’s Prince Harry for a military-themed event.

Exact dates and the African countries she will visit in October remain to be announced.