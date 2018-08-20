AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT
2018-08-20
Colorado man charged with murder says wife killed daughters
Army reinstates at least 36 discharged immigrants
AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
Los Angeles authorities looking into Asia Argento allegation
Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke
APNewsBreak: Utah firefighter died after plane made drop
Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort
States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans