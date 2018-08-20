Open
AP Top International News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

AP Top International News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Pope: No effort spared to fight abuse, but offers no details

Afghan forces free most hostages taken in new Taliban attack

El Salvador, Taiwan break ties, further isolating Asian isle

Poland bans Ukraine activist from Europe, raising questions

Uganda police battle protesters seeking release of pop star

Report: Experts knew Genoa bridge had weakened 20 percent

Australia’s Turnbull survives leadership vote; Dutton leaves

Europe sees sharp rise in measles: 41,000 cases, 37 deaths

Cambodian king pardons 4 imprisoned land rights activists

Indians begin massive cleanup as rains diminish in Kerala

